Chrome OS 92 includes an updated Clipboard manager for tablet-style Chromebooks

With the release of Chrome OS 82, Google implemented a modern clipboard manager that was able to house more than just text. Instead, you could copy images and more in addition and multiple items would be held there simultaneously, as opposed to the one item at a time approach that you would traditionally get out of the box with something like Windows.

Now that Chrome OS 92 is rolling out to users, Android Police has discovered that tablet-style Chromebook users will have access to an enhanced clipboard manager that improves on the aforementioned version. As you can see below, the clipboard is no longer just a vertical list of items you’ve copied. It’s now a two-column display (depends on the width of your keyboard), and it’s baked directly into the on-screen keyboard that pops up when tapping on a text field.

Before

After Source: Android Police – Also, I just realized how much Kent likes chickens

Clamshell Chromebook owners will still get the standard manager by pressing the ‘Everything button + v’ on their keyboard, but you can replicate the tablet manager experience by enabling the ‘onscreen keyboard’ via the Accessibility menu in your Settings app. I’m running Chrome OS Canary 94, so I can’t exactly drag my onscreen keyboard around, but you can see below that by tapping the top-left arrow, I can expand out the menu for the tool and choose the clipboard icon to pull it up.

My hope is that in future releases of Chrome OS, Google makes this new clipboard manager experience the default. There’s something about having a two-column layout that feels more comfortable to me. I noticed that copying images from the Files app does not place them here – only a text link to them. However, copying images from the web via right-click does, in fact, copy the image thumbnail. Anyone looking to have quick access to their local images should rely on Tote instead.