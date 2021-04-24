5 new Chrome OS 90 features visualized in a video walk-through

This week, Chrome OS 90 began rolling out for users and though it isn’t as feature-packed as the Chrome OS 89 update was, that doesn’t mean it didn’t come with its fair share of great new tricks. It is worth noting that a few of the announced features aren’t quite available here in week one, so we wanted to focus in all some of the cool stuff you can do right now if your Chromebook has taken the upgrade to Chrome OS 90. No flags, no tricks, no extra steps needed. We’ll plan an update when things like Enhanced Launcher Search and Live Captions actually show up for everyone, but for now, let’s take a look at Chrome OS 90’s available new features.

In the video, we’re covering five things as the title suggests. Though we talked about each of these already, we know its helpful for many of you to see this stuff visualized on screen to fully grasp what is changed. We decided to include things like the new Window Naming feature, the scanning app, diagnostic app, updates to the Tote feature and a few new PWAs that get the full app treatment out of the box from this point forward. Hopefully the video helps flesh these features out in a way that clearly communicates their usefulness and, again, we’ll make sure to keep you updated when the full feature stack rolls out. Oh, and we’ll make a new video of our favorite feature flags in Chrome OS 90 as well, so be on the lookout for that in the coming days, too.