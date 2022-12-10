Free Chrome Enterprise Upgrade trial joins your growing list of Chromebook Perks

Google’s Chrome Enterprise Upgrade provides an easy and secure way for businesses to manage their Chromebooks, Chromeboxes, and Chromebases in the admin console. Essentially, any of these devices can be enrolled into a management system for rapid fleet upgrades, tweaks, app installs, and management by an administrator to make using ChromeOS across organizations effortless.

You can already pick up a free 30-day trial for the upgrade for up to 50 devices before having to start paying for the subscription. However, Google has now added this directly to the Chromebook Perks page for visibility.

Generally, Perks provide new gateways to exploration and methods of use for new Chromebook customers, but every now and then, the company tosses in something that’s not really a “Perk” and more so a promotion or quick link to something they want to push.

If you visit said page though, you can claim the “perk”. It’s available to any and all Chromebook owners, regardless of when their device was purchased and it’s valid globally. Of course, you’ll need to be on ChromeOS in order to activate it, and accessing this page from a Windows machine will give you the standard “Not so fast…” message, asking you to swap devices.

The only real use-case for this, in my humble opinion, is for one of two types of people. First, admins who want a fast way to set up a fleet of devices. Second, I think that anyone considering utilizing Chrome Enterprise for their business can quickly grab a trial to demo it before making a decision.

I hope that in the future, Google stops promoting things like this in the Perks. I personally see them generally as freebies to inspire regular users, small business owners, and students to push the limits of their creativity with their laptops out of the box.

Newsletter Signup