Chrome’s Energy and Memory Saver Modes are now rolling out to everyone

I’ve been excited about Chrome’s recently announced Energy and Memory Saver modes, but until now, I’ve had to contend with hundreds of Chrome tabs eating up my RAM. Even in Chrome tab groups that I collapse, which is supposed to save memory by freezing collapsed tabs, I have plenty more issues than I’d hoped for.

Just a few months after being unveiled, these two new modes are finally rolling out to everyone! In the top right of the browser after a quick update, you’ll notice either a speedometer or leaf icon for the Memory Saver or Energy Saver respectively. These will automatically turn on (and can be manually toggled as well) to save your battery on a laptop and your system RAM wherever you run Chrome desktop.

The set of features will prioritize tabs that are open and active rather than those that are not in focus in order to reduce strain on your system. Inactive tabs are snoozed even if they’re not in groups. The only thing I wish is that sleeping tabs would grey out. Still, it’s awesome to see Google finding new ways to save the user some resources.

Energy Saver works a bit differently – instead of snoozing tabs, it will automatically limit background activity and visual effects such as smooth scrolling and video frame rates when your battery is at 20% or lower, or if your device is unplugged. There is a setting you can switch between to tell it how you prefer it to function!

Google says that anyone utilizing these new tools can expect to see a near 30% boost in efficiency with their browser. Are you going to use Energy Saver or Battery Saver in Chrome 110 once you’ve received the update? Let’s chat about other things you hope to see Google implement in the future to overcome its limitations.

