The Chrome Cast 09: Getting Excited For Google I/O 2019

Google I/O, though routinely a developer’s conference, looks to be bringing us some new hardware along with all the new software we can expect for the future from Google. Though I/O is clearly aimed at developers, there’s a ton of news that comes out of this event about all the things that we can expect from Google in the coming months for all us non-developer types, so it will be an exciting week.

On the hardware front, we’re talking a bit about ‘Atlas’ and whether or not we think it could be the next Pixelbook or not and whether we’ll possibly see it next week at Google I/O. With the Pixel 3a and 3a XL definitely coming along with the Google Nest Home Hub, who knows? We’ll be dug in and tuned in for all the fun next week!

We also talk through a few new changes coming to Chrome OS, including VPN support being extended to Linux apps on Chrome OS, virtual desktops getting closer for Chromebook, Picture-in-Picture features, and Chrome OS 74 rolling out to many devices with tons of fun new features like PDF annotation and better file management.

On the current hardware front, we chat about the recent review of the ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 and the upcoming review for the insanely-affordable Poin2 Chromebook 14. Between the small bezels, small footprint, premium build and exceptional user experience, the review on the Flip C434 is full of a lot of positives and very few negatives.

