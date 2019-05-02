Chrome OS 74 Is Here: PDF Annotation, Assistant Search Integration, Recent Apps And More

With Google I/O on the horizon, developers have officially launched Chrome OS 74 and the update is rolling out to select devices as we speak. As with most releases, a number of older Chromebooks will receive the update with the majority of new machines updating in the coming days and week.

So, before we get into the details of the latest version of Chrome OS, here is the list directly from the proxy server that sends the updates to your Chromebook. These are devices that have officially landed the update to Chrome OS 74 in the Stable channel. If your’s isn’t on this list, be patient my friend. It’s coming.

Chrome Devices On Chrome OS 74

Acer C720 Chromebook

Acer Chromebase

Acer Chromebase 24

Acer Chromebook 13 (CB5-311)

Acer Chromebook 15 (CB3-531)

Acer Chromebox

Acer Chromebox CXI2

AOpen Chromebase Commercial

AOpen Chromebox Commercial

ASI Chromebook

ASUS Chromebit CS10

ASUS Chromebook C200MA

ASUS Chromebook C201PA

ASUS Chromebook C300MA

ASUS Chromebox CN60

ASUS Chromebox CN62

Bobicus Chromebook 11

Chromebook 11 (C730 / CB3-111)

Chromebook 11 (C735)

Consumer Chromebook

Crambo Chromebook

CTL N6 Education Chromebook

Dell Chromebook 11 (3120)

Education Chromebook

eduGear Chromebook R

Edxis Chromebook

Edxis Education Chromebook

Haier Chromebook 11

Haier Chromebook 11 G2 HEXA Chromebook Pi

HP Chromebook 11 2000-2099 / HP Chromebook 11 G2

HP Chromebook 11 2100-2199 / HP Chromebook 11 G3

HP Chromebook 11 2200-2299 / HP Chromebook 11 G4/G4 EE

HP Chromebook 14

HP Chromebook 14 ak000-099 / HP Chromebook 14 G4

HP Chromebook 14 x000-x999 / HP Chromebook 14 G3

JP Sa Couto Chromebook

Lenovo 100S Chromebook

Lenovo N20 Chromebook

Lenovo N21 Chromebook

Lenovo ThinkPad 11e Chromebook

LG Chromebase 22CB25S

LG Chromebase 22CV241

M&A Chromebook

Medion Akoya S2013

RGS Education Chromebook

Samsung Chromebook

Samsung Chromebook 2 11″

Samsung Chromebook 2 13″

Senkatel C1101 Chromebook

Toshiba Chromebook

Toshiba Chromebook 2

True IDC Chromebook

True IDC Chromebook 11

Videonet Chromebook

Xolo Chromebook

*Note: List will be update as more devices receive 74

What’s New In Chrome OS 74

There are a lot of new goodies to enjoy in the latest update to Chrome OS and likely some that we will have to dig around to find. While we’re hunting, here are the features we know about from the Chrome Release blog.

Send system performance profiling data along with feedback reports

Linux apps can output audio

USB camera support for the Android Camera app

Removal of deprecated supervised users

[Accessibility] ChromeVox developer log options: There are now a number of developer options available within the ChromeVox Options page which enable developers to turn on logging for speech and other items

Support for new files and folders under the “My files” local root

Users can quickly access their most recent apps and Google searches by clicking on the search box

Annotate documents from the Chrome PDF Viewer

One of the more notable list items for many users is definitely the PDF annotation capabilities for the Chrome PDF viewer that has been in the works for a few months now.

For the organized types, a long-awaited addition has finally come to the Files Folder. Until now, adding folders was only allowed if they were nested under the Downloads folder. Starting with Chrome OS 74, users can now create multiple folders in the local My Files or “root” folder.

New folders in “root” folder

These new folders can also be set as the default download location.

On the Google Assistant front, the smart helper is now integrated into the launcher’s search box and will offer suggestions much as you would see on your mobile device. These could be based on web searches, local apps and storage as well as contextual results.

Speaking of apps and mobile, the search box will now show a list of recently used apps when you click into said box. This includes Android, web apps and Linux apps.

Recent apps in search box

Along with these changes, Chrome OS 74 also brings external camera support to the Android camera app and the end of any remaining supervised users not removed when the platform was shuttered. Linux apps have also added the ability to output audio which will be a much-needed feature as the Crostini project continues to move forward.

Lastly, for now, SafeSetID has been added to the Linux kernel and by default, Chrome OS. Here’s what it does:

It allows system services to safely manage the users under which their programs run without requiring powerful system privileges. This improves security in the event there is a vulnerability in the system service that can be exploited.

You can learn more about SafeSetID on the Linux Kernel’s information page.

I’m sure there are some other great features we can unearth in this update but for now, I’m headed out to film a quick video for you guys. Check back soon to see a new trick we learned from one of our readers that can give your Chromebook a feature we didn’t even know was possible.