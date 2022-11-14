Saving your Chrome Tab Groups to the Bookmark bar is finally working in Chrome Canary

One of my all-time favorite upcoming Chrome features is finally up and running properly! For what seems like forever, I’ve been tracking and reporting on something called ‘Tab Groups Save‘. The ability to save your Tab Groups for later, close the browser, re-open it and re-launch said groups has been completely absent since the tool first launched.

Not long ago, these groups actually jumped down to the Bookmark bar after the user clicked ‘Save group’, but unfortunately, coming back later revealed that these colorful chips full of delicious, personalized content were completely gone.

Now, thanks to our friend Leopeva64-2 over on Reddit, it looks like Google has finally found a way to make these stick. In Chrome Canary 110, your saved Tab Groups will now be accessible to you after booting your browser up from scratch, though at this time, they are in the wrong order.

[ SavedTabGroup ] Sync Bridge Implementation The SavedTabGroupSyncBridge allows us to send and receive updates from sync in order to maintain an ordering of saved tab groups across devices. Additionally, the sync bridge adds the ability to store saved tab groups into local storage (to the disk) which can be recovered / recalled across sessions (browser crashes, closing the browser, updating the browser, etc). Chromium Gerrit

There’s no need to worry though, as this issue is already being prioritized, which gives me the sense that saving things for later without having to store them directly as static bookmarks that rot and are forgotten is probably right around the corner!

Once it’s available to everyone, the company may make it available to older versions of Chrome, including versions 108 and 109, according to Leopeva64-2. I’ve accidentally fallen in love with Tab Groups, and can’t wait to actually be able to collect and save sessions for later without using extensions like Toby.

