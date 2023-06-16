Chrome is getting a Material You color explosion thanks to the 2023 browser refresh (Canary)

Chrome has been going through a metamorphosis this year. Straight from the top, a “super secret 2023 refresh” began implementation a few months back, and ever since, it’s been going strong. New rounded UI elements, buttons, toggles, and more all now grace the most popular browser in the world to make it more user friendly and approachable. Overall, it’s just more pleasing to look at and use.

Now, per Leopeva64 on Twitter, the new Material You design theming that’s been applied elsewhere in the browser is now going to explode into other areas. Instead of having the color confined to the browser’s primary wrapper alone, it will now also overtake menus, dialogue boxes, bubbles, tooltips, and hover cards, giving the entire thing a more personalized and unique look for each user.

These changes are already available in Chrome Canary right now as shown by the Chromium Commit called “update primary background color. It reads: “This CL updates the background color of bubbles, dialogs, menu, tooltips and some other UIs to kColorSysSurface. As you can see from the screenshots provided by Leopeva64, the whole thing looks really really good.

While I can appreciate that this may not appeal to you all, I must say it’s looking extremely clean and well thought out. The 2023 refresh is just chef’s kiss in my opinion, and proves that despite all of the screw ups Google keeps committing, like killing off Google Domains today, it can still get some things right. Let me know in the comments if you love it or hate it. Hopefully, for those of you who aren’t fans of it, Google will provide a neutral coloring toggle while retaining the rounded elements and other improvements.

Newsletter Signup