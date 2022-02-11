Soon, you’ll be able to fully manage your Chrome downloads from the top toolbar

Coming to us from trusted Redditor and Chrome update hunter Leopeva64-2, the Chrome browser’s downloads are not only moving up to the top-right of your window, as we’ve previously reported but will soon feature a few new enhancements. This update is currently live in Chrome Canary.

As you can see in the image below, a new “ring progress bar” will appear while downloads are active, and the ring will fill in conjunction with the percentage the download has completed. This is a nice polish compared to the previously barren download arrow with a line tray under it that it was set to display when the feature was first discovered.

Source: Leopeva64-2 on Reddit

Add a ring progress bar in the download toolbar button. Chromium Gerrit

Instead, the aforementioned arrow icon without a ring will appear once a download has been completed, indicating that the progress has reached 100 percent. What’s more is that clicking this new downloads arrow previously did nothing, but will now show you a fly-out dialog menu with your most recently downloaded file names, as well as a “Show all downloads” icon.

Presumably, we’ll still be getting the “Show in folder” and “Open when done” options when you hover over a download indicator, but at this time, these basic functions have not yet been implemented so far as we could tell from Leopeva64-2’s GIFs.

If you’re operating Chrome on a Chromebook, you’ll still receive your downloads via the Tote on the bottom shelf of your device, naturally, and this update refers to Desktop Chrome for Windows, macOS, and Linux.

I have to be honest in saying that I’ve always detested having to visit the bottom of the browser in order to manage my downloads, and moving this to the top makes a whole world of sense. What do you make of this? Is this long overdue, or are you set in your ways and prefer to look down when something loads? Okay, bad joke, but let me know in the comments!