Chrome simplifies autofill clean up with a new trash can icon for each entry (Canary)

Google Chrome is making it easier to delete autofill data from its browser. Autofill is a handy feature that saves you time and hassle by filling out forms, passwords, and payment methods automatically. However, sometimes you may want to remove some of the entries that are outdated, incorrect, or unwanted.

Until now, deleting your autofill history on Google Chrome required a few steps. You had to go to the menu and select the “History” option. From there, click the “History” section again. Then, select “Clear browsing data” and click the “Advanced” tab. Check the “Autofill form data” option and click “Clear data”.

But soon, you’ll be able to delete autofill entries with just one click. Google is working on a new feature that will add a trash can icon next to each entry in autofill popups. This will allow you to quickly and easily remove any entry that you don’t want to keep.

The feature is described in a new Chrome developer flag as “When enabled, Autocomplete entries in filling popups will contain a delete button”. The change is currently in the works for desktop platforms, including Windows, macOS, Linux, and ChromeOS. It is not clear if the feature will also be available for mobile devices.

The feature was spotted by Leopeva64-2 on Reddit who shared some screenshots and GIFs of how it looks in action. If you want to try the feature yourself, you’ll need to download Chrome Canary and enable the flag chrome://flags/#autofill-show-autocomplete-delete-button. However, keep in mind that this version of the browser is intentionally unstable and have bugs or crash, so use it at your own risk!

The new feature is expected to roll out to the stable version of Chrome in the future, but there is no official timeline for that. Until then, you’ll need to visit Chrome’s autofill settings to clear entries by going to the three-dots “more” menu at the top right of the browser, clicking on “Settings”, then on “Autofill”, and choosing the category you want to edit.

