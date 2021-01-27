Chrome is finally rolling out the ability to hide your notifications while screen sharing

Back in September, we discovered that Google had plans to help you hide your Chrome notifications while you had screen sharing enabled, you know, in case they were embarrassing. Now, this awesome feature is officially rolling out!

Chrome provides an incredibly innovative set of features that are oftentimes automated on behalf of the user, and this is no different – your notifications will be hidden automatically when you begin a screen sharing session. Once you’re finished and cut your connection, all muted notifications will automatically pop up at once as seen below. This was all previously hidden behind a Chrome flag, but it’s nice to see it coming to the masses.

If you’d like to see what those notifications consist of prior to ending your screen sharing session, just click the ‘Show All’ button on the pop-up and they will populate. Not only that, but future notifications will no longer be hidden if you do so for the remainder of your session.

While I’m of the mind that this could reduce distractions, I’m also the type of person who always has ‘Do Not Disturb’ toggled on for my Chromebook. Luckily, for those times when I’m on my Windows PC, this will come in handy. You should already have this feature, but if you don’t, you should see it tomorrow at the latest – that goes for Rapid Release and Scheduled Release Domains alike!

Hooray for yet another Workspace feature coming directly to us regular Google account holders too, by the way. Bravo, Google – more of this, please. Let us know in the comments section whether or not this is beneficial to you or if you just hide all notifications regardless. I find that when I’m ready to look at notifications, I go and do so of my own volition – any pop-ups are just annoyances to me!