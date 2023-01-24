This new Chrome for Android experiment will let you quickly pick up where you left off browsing

In an effort to surface previous search queries for users to continue shopping, researching, and more, Chrome for Android is now testing a method of including visited tabs at the top of the new tab page. As you can see below, I was shopping for a Secretlab gaming chair and had closed that tab the day before. Today, it appears in the section below my recently accessed websites and above the Discover feed.

I had noticed this a while back but didn’t think much of it until now. By enabling the organic repeatable queries Chrome developer flag, you can also get this result. However, it may or may not be your cup of tea. I can see how this extra space being taken up by something that could potentially be considered clutter and old news could frustrate some users.

Organic repeatable queries in Most Visited tiles Enables showing the most repeated queries, from the device browsing history, organically among the visited sites in the MV tiles. – Mac, Windows, Linux, ChromeOS, Android, Fuchsia, Lacros #organic-repeatable-queries

Some Reddit users are already turning it off as they feel about the new feature pretty much exactly how I just described. It’s good that things sorts of things are largely placed behind a developer flag and can be toggled for those who are simply not interested, but if they become core features of the browser, they are and will forever be on by default unless Google decides to nix them. Let’s discuss in the comments section whether or not you like the company tinkering with your overall usage and whether you use dev flags to temporarily disable these experiments and regain your default browsing experience.

