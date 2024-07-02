Check your email for big savings on Pixel Buds Pro and Pixel Watch 2

With the August 13th Pixel Hardware Event quickly approaching, Google is more than ready to push some of last year’s hardware out the door with a bit more verve than usual. I got two emails yesterday evening reminding me of a couple deals that, frankly, I’d missed to begin with. Luckily for me and for you, those deals are ongoing until July 6th, and if you dig in your inbox, you’ll likely find the same deals extended to you as well.

For both, you’ll need a code included in the email that is specific to your Google account and you’ll need to be logged into the Google Store with the same account to get the deal. If you need help finding the email, search for this email address as the sender and you should get there quickly: googlepixel-noreply@google.com

Pixel Watch 1 or 2 for $100 off

The first deal is $100 off the Pixel Watch. That means until July 6th, you can grab Google’s latest watch for just $249.99 and the original Pixel Watch for only $179.99. Those are incredibly aggressive prices considering the fact that all the leaks point to the standard-sized Pixel Watch 3 looking a lot like the first two iterations.

While I’m sure some performance and battery life improvements will come along with the newer models, I know people who are still happily using the Pixel Watch 1 with no real issues. Folks like myself with larger wrists will likely still hold out for the larger Pixel Watch 3 option, but if there was a 44mm version of the Pixel Watch 2, I’d jump on this deal immediately.

Pixel Buds Pro for $129.99

Google is also likely to update the Pixel Buds Pro at their August hardware event, so it’s no surprise that these 2-year-old earbuds are seeing some serious discounts ahead of the event. While I expect some updates to the Pixel Buds lineup on August 13th, I’m not entirely sure how they can make this new model that much better than the current version.

For me, I like having an earbud with stems simply for positioning and controls. But I don’t know that I’m the majority, here. If you prefer more discrete earbuds that don’t have protrusions sticking out of them, I can imagine none better in this form factor than the Pixel Buds Pro. They are comfortable, sound great, have fantastic ANC and passthrough, and are packed with all sorts of features.

And for just $129.99, they are an incredible deal at the moment. Again, I’m sure there will be upgrades with the new models, but I’d wager those updates might be iterative. And if so, you may be far happier getting a big discount on the current model while you can. But don’t put it off too long – this deal ends in 5 days on July 6th.