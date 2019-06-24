Cheaper Than Ever: Grab The Nest Home Hub For $60

It has barely been a month since Google shifted the Home product line into the care of the Nest brand and lowered prices on multiple smart home devices. The first #MadeByGoogle smart display saw a price drop to $129 and has been widely available for $99 or less from various retailers for weeks now.

Most often, the best savings can be found on Rakuten’s storefront and thanks to a site-wide discount, that is still the case today. There are a number of sellers listing the Home Hub for around $72 but one particular retailer has the smart display for $69.99. Throw in 15% off with the site-wide coupon “SAVE15” and you’ve got yourself a brand new Home Hub for $59.49.

This deal is for the Charcoal Home Hub but you can still score the Chalk one for just a couple of dollars more from a couple of other retailers. Check out the deal below and don’t forget to sign up for Ebates by Rakuten and get extra cash back when you shop.