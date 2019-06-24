Cheaper Than Ever: Grab The Nest Home Hub For $60

It has barely been a month since Google shifted the Home product line into the care of the Nest brand and lowered prices on multiple smart home devices. The first #MadeByGoogle smart display saw a price drop to $129 and has been widely available for $99 or less from various retailers for weeks now.
Most often, the best savings can be found on Rakuten’s storefront and thanks to a site-wide discount, that is still the case today. There are a number of sellers listing the Home Hub for around $72 but one particular retailer has the smart display for $69.99. Throw in 15% off with the site-wide coupon “SAVE15” and you’ve got yourself a brand new Home Hub for $59.49.
This deal is for the Charcoal Home Hub but you can still score the Chalk one for just a couple of dollars more from a couple of other retailers. Check out the deal below and don’t forget to sign up for Ebates by Rakuten and get extra cash back when you shop.Save Big On The Nest Home Hub at Rakuten