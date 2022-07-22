Ability to delete Google Chat Spaces now generally available

Last year, Google introduced the ability to delete Spaces in Google Chat, six months after Spaces replaced the old Chat Rooms. However, this was restricted to only the room creator and for Google Workspace customers on the Business Standard, G Suite Basic, or Business Starter tiers. This made the feature very limited and unavailable to many Workspace users.

Thankfully, Google has changed course and announced via a blog post that this ability will now be available to all Google Workspace customers, legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers, and users with personal Google Accounts. This effectively closes the gap and makes this feature available to everyone.

Deleting a named Space

With this feature, a Space Manager can delete a space, which removes everything in it, including files, tasks, and attachments that aren’t saved elsewhere. To proceed with deleting a space, managers would have to navigate to the dropdown menu and select “Delete space.” After the Space has been deleted, members will no longer be able to access the space, its files, space tasks, or the list of members. The rollout began on July 19th and will continue for Rapid and Scheduled Release domains for about two weeks.