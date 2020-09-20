Canada Too! Lenovo’s USI stylus now available for purchase

Slowly but surely, we’re starting to see wider availability of pens bearing the Universal Stylus Initiative stamp of approval. Makers like HP, iPlume, and ASUS have had sporadic inventories of their respective USI styluses but getting one has been tough as they appear to be selling out within hours of the listings going live. Lenovo, however, looks to have a solid stockpile and their USI pen is priced more competitively than any other on the market. You can currently get the AAAA battery-powered USI stylus from Lenovo’s U.S. website for as little as $32 with a little help from the promo code “discover20“.

Unfortunately, our friends to the North have had a little tougher time getting their hands on a USI stylus. Amazon Canada does not carry the iPlume which left buyers paying above premium to have the pen shipped from Amazon US. Thankfully, that is no longer the case. Lenovo Canada is now listing the company’s USI stylus that works perfectly with the Duet Chromebook, 10e tablet, and the Chromebook Flex 5. Because it’s USI, you can also use it with brands from other manufacturers that support the USI protocols. Those being the Acer Spin 713, HP x360 12b, and many upcoming devices that will release in the next year and beyond.

Dollar for dollar, the Canadian model is about $5 USD more than our listing here in the states at $57.99 CAD. No worries. We’ve got you covered. The same “discover20” promo code will work on Lenovo Canada and you’ll grab the USI stylus for a cool $46.39 CAD. That’s a very reasonable price for a multi-purpose digital pen that boasts up to 150 days of use on a single battery. You can find the USI pen on Lenovo Canada at the link below. Don’t forget your promo code.

USI Stylus at Lenovo Canada