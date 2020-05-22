Canada Too! Core i3 Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 available for purchase

We spend a lot of time fielding comments and emails about the limited availability of Chromebooks outside the U.S. but as of late, it appears that manufacturers are making an effort to get away from that gross oversight. Lenovo is setting a good example with the Duet Chromebook as it looks like it will be available in a large number of markets when it finally makes its global debut. Even now, you can pre-order the Chrome OS tablet on Best Buy Canada.

Despite the fact that it hasn’t “officially” launched, Lenovo’s Chromebook Flex 5 has already turned up on Amazon here in the states and now, our friends to the North can go ahead an get their hands on the Core i3 Comet Lake convertible. Amazon Canada has listed the 13.3″ 2-in-1 for 591.82 CDN which equates to roughly $423 USD and that’s not too far off from the $409 we’re seeing it listed for here. This isn’t pre-order either. The Flex 5 is in stock and it’s sold and shipped by Amazon not a third-party seller. You can find this and the U.S. ordering options by heading over to the Chrome Shop. We have the Flex 5 on the way and we have high hopes that this will be the flagship for the masses for 2020.

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 on Chrome Shop