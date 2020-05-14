Lenovo’s Chromebook Duet now up for pre-order in Canada

Never, in the time we have been writing about Chromebooks, have we fielded so many inquiries about release dates and availability for a device as we have Lenovo’s Duet Chromebook. With so many listings across a wide range of regions, it’s likely that the tiny wonder will soon be available in more markets than most Chromebooks and that’s great news for Chrome OS. While we haven’t had any solid release dates apart from the May 6 U.S. launch, we know have a good idea when the Duet will arrive in Canada.

We just received an email from Justin B. alerting us that Best Buy Canada has now listed the Duet Chromebook for pre-order and even though the actual “release date” isn’t until July 3, you can place your order now and secure your place in line for when they start shipping. As I expected, Lenovo has added the IdeaPad branding to the Duet’s Canadian iteration as it will for a number of models in countries outside of the U.S. We’ll be keeping an eye out for more listings but for now, the Duet is sold out here in the states and has yet to be listed for sale on Lenovo’s site, I suspect that we’ll begin seeing more listings pop up in the coming weeks. For now, our neighbors to the North can pre-order the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook from Best Buy for $399 CAD.

