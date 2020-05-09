Buy a Galaxy Chromebook and Samsung will toss in a set of Galaxy Buds

An email just came through from our pal George E. alerting us to a really sweet deal that Samsung is offering when you purchase a new Galaxy Chromebook. Samsung has already offered to take a wide variety of devices on trade when you purchase the sleek new Galaxy Chromebook but now the company is tossing in a free pair of its wildly popular TWS Galaxy Buds.

Personally, I’m all in on my new Pixel Buds but Samsung’s Galaxy Buds have been warmly received by most reviewers. The TWS earbuds boast a laundry list of features that check off most of the boxes you’d expect from Samsung-branded headphones. Premium AKG sound, Quick Ambient Mode, IPX2 splash resistance and wireless charging make the Galaxy Buds some very well-rounded earbuds and they will last as long as 11 hours on a single charge.

I’m not sure how long this promotion will last but for now, at least, you can pick up the hottest Chromebook of 2020 and premium earbuds for free. Don’t forget that you can get up to 12% cashback from Samsung when you shop with Rakuten. If you have an old phone or tablet around the house, you may even be able to get a little trade-in and sweeten the deal. You can find the Galaxy Chromebook at the link below.

Shop Galaxy Chromebook