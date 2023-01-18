Google Workspace customers can now attach Box files directly to Calendar events

All the way back in 2018, Google and Box.com teamed up to bring the popular Box storage add-on to Workspace customers. Since then, users have stored their files in Box and have been able to open them in Drive. Additionally, anyone doing so can also migrate their content directly to Box and connect the service to their Gmail account for attachments.

Today, the companies have announced that Box will be directly integrated into Google Calendar for those that have the Workspace add-on installed on their domain! Available immediately, you can click to open Box files straight from a Google Calendar invitation and even attach a shared link to a Box file, and even update file permissions without having to leave Google’s ecosystem. Simply by clicking the attachment icon and selecting the new Box icon, you can access your cloud storage there and give others access to the file before a meeting.

It’s more than that though – you can also create new Box Notes and link them straight into events to save time, skip the extra steps and enjoy a more seamless experience. This new feature joins the other great opportunities that are already baked in with this partnership for better collaboration with your co-workers or colleagues.

Accessing your full file version history for Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides, editing documents with Google’s editors, and even managing granular Drive permissions directly in Box means that the two giants have come together to add a ton of cross-service functionality that’s refreshing to see. I kind of wish more companies would do this, and while I don’t use Box, it’s sure to be more enticing to a wider range of users with these updates.

