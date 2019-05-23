Bose Brings The Google Assistant To Select Products And Debuts Smaller Home Speaker 300

Following in the footsteps of Sonos, Bose has recently announced an update to select speakers and soundbars that will bring the Google Assistant to life and make your sound system smarter than ever.

Owners of the Bose Home Speaker 500, Soundbar 700, and Soundbar 500 should see the addition of the Google Assistant with the latest update to the Bose Music app. Once installed, your speaker or soundbar will now give you the choice of Google or Alexa as your preferred assistant which puts these devices in a very exclusive, dual-assistant class alongside the recently updated Sonos One and Beam speakers.

In addition to the update, Bose has also announced its smallest smart speaker to date in the Bose Home Speaker 300. The compact smart speaker will also feature the Google Assistant and boast “life-like” 360-degree sound in a space-saving package.

Bose Home Speaker 300 w/Google Assistant

Measuring just over 6″ tall, the Bose Home Speaker 300 delivers room-rocking bass and 360° lifelike sound in a space-saving size. Built-in voice assistants, like the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, give you instant access to your favorite music and more* — hands free. The Bose Home Speaker 300 is the newest addition to the Bose family of smart speakers and soundbars. They all work together, so you can add more over time to enjoy more music in more rooms. Turn it up and feel the difference. Bose

The 300 offers multi-room functions as you would expect from Bose speakers and looks to be a nice smaller companion to the 500 which adds an LCD display. The Bose 300 will go on pre-order June 4th and will be priced around $260.