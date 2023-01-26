Boosteroid cloud gaming platform arrives for Chromebooks

Google has officially closed the doors to its in-house streaming game service Stadia but the company has doubled down on presenting Chromebooks as a viable option for game lovers. With the recent advent of gaming Chromebooks and official collaborations with big-name services like GeForce NOW and Xbox Cloud gaming, ChromeOS devices now have access to massive gaming libraries that include the latest and greatest titles from every genre imaginable.

This week, a new player has entered the fray to offer gamers another great option for streaming games from platforms including Steam and the Epic Game Store. Boosteroid is a global cloud gaming service that allows users to access and play PC games directly from the browser and now, there’s an official Boosteroid PWA available directly from the Google Play Store that’s fully supported on Chromebooks. Boosteroid launched its service to US customers in 2022 in the midst of the turmoil of the war in Ukraine where the company’s R&D headquarters is based.

Boosteroid worked closely with Google to optimize the PWA to work smoothly and efficiently on ChromeOS. The progressive web app works on both gaming Chromebooks and traditional ChromeOS devices alike. Boosteroid notes that the lightweight, secure nature of ChromeOS is the perfect platform for the company’s cloud gaming service.

We love Google’s new take on personal computing, and we believe Boosteroid is a new take on video gaming. Cloud gaming changes the way we play, just like streaming has already changed the way we listen to music and watch video Ivan Shvaichenko, CEO at Boosteroid

Boosteroid offers a flat monthly subscription of $9.99 which is a very reasonable price if you already have a decent gaming library that you can access. There are also a variety of free-to-play games available from the service. As a bonus to Chromebook users, Boosteroid has teamed up with Google to offer one month free for eligible devices via the Chromebook Perks website. To see if your device can claim this sweet gift, head over to the Perks website on your ChromeOS device via the button below and read the full release from Boosteroid here.