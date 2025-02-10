Blackmagic Camera 2.0 brings live multi-cam recording to Andriod for free

Blackmagic Design has just announced yet another update to its free Blackmagic Camera app for Android, bringing a host of advanced features previously exclusive to the iOS version. The 2.0 update significantly expands the app’s capabilities, including multi-camera control, tablet support, and enhanced frame rate options.

Perhaps the most exciting addition though is the ability to remotely control and monitor multiple Android devices simultaneously. This multi-cam functionality allows a single Android smartphone or tablet to connect to up to nine other phones running the app over a Wi-Fi or wired network. The controller device can be used to monitor the live video feeds from all the connected phones in a multi-view layout, start or stop recordings, and adjust settings such as focus, zoom, frame rate, white balance, and shutter angle individually or on all the phones at once.

Blackmagic Camera for Android multi-cam remote control and monitoring

While this is not a full-blown “switcher” that you can get on iOS with something like Switcher Studio, this does provide the same functionality as the new Live Multicam recordings that Apple rolled into the Final Cut Camera app for iPhone and iPad last year.

Beyond multi-cam, the update adds support for capturing high frame rate video at 120 and 240fps on compatible Sony Xperia devices. For precise lens control, support for Tilta Nucleus USB devices has also been added.

In their blog post announcing the update, the company says they want the app to transform Android phones and tablets into professional digital film cameras, offering the same intuitive interface found on Blackmagic Design’s acclaimed cinema cameras. As I’ve said before, this app offers far more granular control when recording video compared to the native camera app, giving you the ability to adjust settings like frame rate, shutter angle, white balance, and ISO with a single tap. You can even record directly to Blackmagic Cloud in industry-standard files up to 8K!

This update also introduces support for more devices, including select Android tablets (Xiaomi Pad 6 and Samsung Tab S9) and the new Samsung Galaxy S25 series (S25, S25+, and S25 Ultra). Back in July 2024, Blackmagic added support for many other devices, including several Pixel phones.

While the iOS version of the Blackmagic Camera app launched in September 2023, the Android rollout has been more gradual, which makes sense because of the variety of hardware and software they are dealing with on the Android side of things. But this 2.0 update continues to expand Android support, bringing this powerful filmmaking tool to more and more users. If you want to give the app a try for yourself, you can download it for free on Google Play.