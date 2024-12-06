Expand your Chromebook storage

Blackmagic Camera App for Android gets a massive time-saving new feature

The Blackmagic Camera app for Android just received another update that continues to add to its professional capabilities. Following its release in June, Blackmagic has diligently improved the app, and this latest version has introduced a killer new feature: live syncing of media to Blackmagic Cloud.

This means users can now access their footage directly in the bin of any DaVinci Resolve workstation connected to their project and don’t need to worry about manual transfers. This feature streamlines workflows and boosts productivity, especially for smaller teams using Android devices for video production.

In addition, Blackmagic has expanded support for a wider range of wireless remote lens controls, including the popular Tilta Nucleus II, providing Android shooters with more control and flexibility on larger production sets.

Here’s a summary of the updates in Blackmagic Camera for Android version 1.5:

  • Live Sync to DaVinci Resolve via Blackmagic Cloud: Eliminates the need for manual file transfers
  • Tilta Nucleus II Support: Enables wireless lens control with this popular system
  • More Expanded Device Compatibility: The app now works with the Oppo Find X8 and X8 Pro, as well as the Redmi Note 13 series, in addition to the other expanded devices announced back in July
  • Xiaomi Fixes: Addresses green screen issues with the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 14T models
  • Italian Translation: The app is now available in Italian
  • Performance and Stability Improvements: Ensures a smoother, more reliable user experience

The Blackmagic Camera app is a must-have for any video creators or filmmakers using Android devices. You can download the update from the Google Play Store to start trying out these new features for yourself.

Download Blackmagic Camera for Android

