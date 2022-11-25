Black Friday: You can steal this powerful Lenovo Gaming Chromebook for only $485

Earlier this week, I shared out a little hack that would score you the all-new and quite powerful Core i5 Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook for roughly the same price as its Acer counterpart, the Chromebook 516 GE. At $650, either of these devices will serve you very well but we all agree that the Acer edges out the Lenovo in overall build quality. That’s not to say that the IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook is bad. The Acer just feels a tad more premium.

That said, today is Black Friday and a new deal has surfaced on the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook that throws all of my earlier reasoning out the window. First off, Lenovo has slashed the price of the 12th Gen Intel Core i5 game-centric Chromebook down to a very desirable $599 which makes it more affordable than the offerings from Acer or ASUS. That, in and of itself, makes this Chromebook well worth your time and attention. This is one of the most powerful Chromebooks on the market and its impressive spec sheet makes it a device that will serve its users very well whether you’re gaming or grinding at the office.

I could stop right here and I’d still be content in saying that you’re getting a great deal on this Chromebook but where’s the fun in that? Instead, I’m going to show you how you can grab this powerful and unique gaming Chromebook for less than five hundred dollars. It all starts with a little shopping tool called Rakuten. If you aren’t familiar with the free cash back platform, you should take a moment to get acquainted. It will score you real cash back on thousands of websites and during Black Friday, many of those sites are offering extra money in your pocket. On top of that, Rakuten’s Chrome Extension will automatically check and apply the best available promo codes on many of the sites you already shop. Don’t have a free Rakuten account? No worries. Sign up below with our link and you’ll net an extra $40 in cold hard cash when you make your first eligible purchase of $40 or more.

Now, on to the deal. With your Rakuten account in hand, just add the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook to your cart and activate the Rakuten extension. Right now, you’re going to get 15% of your purchase back in cash on your next Big Fat Check. Before you check out, use the promo code EXTRA5 at checkout. That will knock an extra $30 off of the $200 discount Lenovo is offering. Combine that with your 15% cash back and you’re scoring this powerful Chromebook for just about $485 and let me be the first to say, that’s an insane deal. Perhaps the best Black Friday Chromebook deal thus far. Check it out at the link below. By the way, that 15% applies to practically everything on Lenovo’s site so take a look around while you’re there.