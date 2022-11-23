Stack some deals and grab the Core i5 Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook for $647

A few days ago, Lenovo finally brought the Core i5 IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook to US markets and while it is a formidable device, I was not excited to see the $800 price tag it was carrying. Don’t misread what I’m saying. I have no issue paying a premium price for a premium Chromebook. That said, it’s tough to recommend Lenovo’s game-centric ChromeOS offering when Acer’s Chromebook 516 GE is a decidedly better machine that costs $150 less at $649.

Thankfully, Black Friday is looming just around the next corner and the fine folks over at Rakuten are offering increased cash back and exclusive discounts at some of our favorite Chromebook-selling sites. Lenovo just happens to be one of those sites and right now, you can stack a couple of promo codes to know some serious cheddar off of the Core i5 Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook. Combine those discounts with a 12% kickback on your Rakuten Big Fat Check and you’ll be scoring this powerful, gaming-minded Chromebook for roughly $650. At that price, I can easily sign off on this deal. Check out our hands-on and first impressions of the Lenovo below and then I’ll share the juicy details on how you can score this deal.

Alright, to pick up this deal on the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook, you will first need to have a Rakuten account. Don’t have one? No worries. It’s free to sign up and you can score real cash back on thousands of shopping sites. You’ll get your cashback in the form of a Big Fat Check in the mail or you can opt to have it sent to your PayPal account every three months. They even have a handy Chrome Extension that will alert you when you are shopping on an eligible site and it will even apply available promo codes for you to nab some extra savings. If you’re new to Rakuten, you can sign up with our link below and you’ll get an extra $40 in your Rakuten wallet as soon as you make an eligible purchase of $40 or more. Win-win!

Okay, on to the Chromebook. You can find the powerful Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook at the link below and once you add it to your cart, just activate your Rakuten extension to pick up that 12% cashback. Once you start to check out, add the promo codes HOLIDAYOFFERS and EXTRA5 to knock $65 off of the MSRP. That, combined with your cashback, will get you this powerful 12th Gen gaming Chromebook for the cool price of approximately $647 before tax, and shipping is free. That’s a very solid deal and it makes this Chromebook well worth the money.