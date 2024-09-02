Best Buy Labor Day deal: My favorite Logitech mouse is $15 off

If you’ve been eyeing a premium mouse that blends comfort, functionality, and precision, today’s your lucky day. Best Buy’s Labor Day sale has slashed the price of the Logitech MX Master 3S in white and black to $84.99 – a full $15 off its usual $100 price tag. This is the second-best price I’ve ever seen for this stellar mouse, and I think it’s a steal at this price if you’re looking for a top-tier wireless mouse.

The Logitech MX Master 3S isn’t just another mouse; it’s a productivity powerhouse. Its 8,000 DPI sensor delivers pinpoint accuracy on virtually any surface, even glass. The silent switches make for a quiet workspace, while the ergonomic design ensures comfort even during marathon work sessions.

This mouse plays nicely with Chromebooks, Macs, and Windows PCs via Bluetooth, and its 70-hour battery life means you won’t be tethered to a charger. The MX Master 3S also boasts a suite of features that set it apart: lightning-fast MagSpeed scrolling and Flow cross-computer control, to name a few.

My personal take

As someone who uses the MX Master 3 daily with both ChromeOS and MacOS, I can’t imagine going back to anything else. The comfort is unmatched, and the extra buttons – which you can now customize on ChromeOS – add a layer of functionality that’s hard to beat. The 3S improves on the original 3 with quieter buttons and an upgraded sensor with a wider CPI range.

Whether I’m at my desk or working from a coffee shop, the MX Master 3 is always by my side. It’s a bit larger than Logitech’s pebble-style mice which are very handy, but the extra buttons and ergonomic shape of the MX Master make it worth the slight bulk.

This Labor Day deal ends today, so don’t hesitate if you’re interested. If you’re in the market for a premium, ergonomic mouse that can handle anything you throw at it, the MX Master 3S is an absolute steal at this price. Trust me, you won’t regret it.

