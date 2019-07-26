Back To School Savings On Brydge Keyboards

Believe it or not, the new school year is just around the corner! Brydge has some great deals on premium aluminum Bluetooth keyboards for your Chrome OS device to help you prepare for class.

You have probably heard us talk about Brydge a lot because these are not just regular keyboards; they are premium keyboards built specifically for Chrome OS and include specific function keys like the assistant key and a home button key. These fantastic accessories will certainly help you take your course work to the next level.

For the Pixel Slate user – BRYDGE G-TYPE

The G-Type keyboard is on sale for $129.99, which is $30 off the regular price. This keyboard allows you to go from tablet to laptop in seconds, making it a great option for students on the go. It is designed specifically for the Pixel Slate, featuring the same color, design, and feel to create seamless versatility. It is perfect for typing a paper in laptop mode or simply propping up the Slate and to watch a movie. This is the perfect companion to the Pixel Slate and will give you tons of flexibility. To get this deal, click the link below and add the G-Type to your cart to see the discount.

Shop Brydge G-Type

For your desk setup – BRYDGE C-TYPE

You can save $10 on the first dedicated desktop keyboard for Chrome OS. The C-Type keyboard is only $89.99. Whether you are using a Chromebook, Chromebox, or Chrome OS Tablet, the C-Type makes a great desktop keyboard. Like the G-Type, this keyboard features Chrome OS specific keys and will definitely make working at the desk a more productive and enjoyable experience. To get this deal, click the link below and add the C-Type to your cart to see the discount.

Shop Brydge C-Type

In addition to discounts on their Chrome specific hardware, Brydge is offering some additional savings on other products including iPad and Surface keyboards, stylish leather organizers, and portable batteries.

These deals are available until Sunday, August 18, and are a great purchase for any Chrome user!