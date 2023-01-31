The new ASUS Chromebook Vibe CX34 Flip is now available for purchase

ASUS really impressed us out at CES 2023 with the new, convertible, USI-pen-toting Chromebook Vibe CX34 Flip. After a sub-par attempt at the cloud gaming-focused Chromebook with the original Vibe CX55, our hands-on time with the newer Vibe CX34 left us pretty excited to get our review unit in the office. While that review device is apparently on the way in the next few days (keep your eyes peeled for that unboxing as soon as it does), the retail availability we were promised just a few weeks ago by ASUS has come to fruition.

Now available from at least 3 retailers

When we wrote about the pre-order already live while we were in Las Vegas for CES 2023, the hope was a general availability would happen within a month. As it turns out, that is exactly the case as there are now at least 3 outlets that have the newest high-end Chromebook from ASUS in stock and ready to ship.

When I received the text alert earlier today, ASUS and BHPhoto both had the device ready for purchase. Right before posting this, I did one last search and saw that Amazon is now in on the availability as well. That means we could likely see it pop up a few more places in the coming days, so we’ll drop a link to the Chrome Shop listing below where we’ll keep things updated as they change.

ASUS Chromebook Vibe CX34 Flip Specs

Intel Core i7-1255U/i5-1235U/i3-1215U

Iris Xe Graphics

Up to 16GB LPDDR4X RAM

128GB/256GB/512GB SSD

14-inch 1920×1200 IPS 16:10 touchscreen

400 nits @ 144Hz and 100% SRGB coverage

USI pen support with included, stowed stylus

2X USB 3.2 Type C

1X USB 3.2 Type A

Full HDMI 2.1 port

Headphone/mic jack

Kensington lock

microSD Card slot

720p webcam with privacy shutter

Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2

1.8 kg | 3.97 lbs.

31.95 x 23.49 x 2.09cm

63Wh 3-cell battery (10 hours)

RGB backlit keyboard w/60cc spill resistance

What to know about the different configurations

A quick note: the models at different retailers come in different spec configurations. As you can see from the overloaded spec sheet above, there is room for variation and it is already apparent in the current listings for this Chromebook.

At Amazon and BHPhoto, we’re looking at the version with a Core i5, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage for $769.99. Over at ASUS’ website, however, you’re getting the near-top-end config with a Core i5, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage for $869.99. For the $100 addition, I’d highly recommend going that route if you can muster up the funds. The performance boost of 16GB of RAM alone will be a big deal, and with Steam games likely to hit later this year, that added storage will come in very handy.

As I said above, more retailers will join the fray for sure, so we’ll keep the Chrome Shop listing updated as we go for this one. While we generally see nice deals on Chromebooks, ASUS tends to be a bit of an exception to that rule until their Chromebooks land at Best Buy. For now, this one isn’t available there, and though it very well might show up soon, I’d wager we won’t see deep discounts on this Chromebook for quite some time.

What I can tell you for certain is this Chromebook feels sturdy, is packed to the gills with all sorts of creature comforts, and should make for a delightful device across the board. If you want a convertible, gaming focused Chromebook with some design flare, this one could be the one for you. I know $769 is a tad steep as a starting point to a Chromebook, but this one is going to be good. How good is the question that we should be able to answer pretty soon when our review unit arrives.

