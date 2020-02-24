The ASUS Chromebook Flip C436 resurfaces on Amazon for pre-order

As Robby shared a couple of weeks ago, ASUS shared with us that their timeline for the Flip C436 launch had hit some bumps in the road. While an Amazon listing originally slated the availability of the highly-anticipated convertible to be Feb. 24, ASUS stated that some minor delays would have the Comet Lake Chromebook coming out around the previously mentioned timeframe of mid-March.

We have kept a close watch on Amazon and other retailers in the hopes of seeing pre-orders go live again and today, our diligence has paid off. Both the Core i3 and i5 models have returned to Amazon and despite being listed as “temporarily out of stock,” shoppers can still place their orders and secure a place in line for when the Flip C436 finally arrives. There’s still no sign of the ASUS USI stylus that turned up in a document last week but we’re hopeful that it will be available around the same time as the Flip’s release date.

The two models currently listed offer either a Core i3 processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of NVMe storage or a Core i5 with a whopping 16GB of RAM and 512GB of NVMe storage. Pricing for the Chromebooks comes in at $799 and $999 respectively. That may sound like a big chunk of change for a Chromebook but remember, the Pixelbook started at $999 and the $799 version of the Flip C436 should out-perform Google’s flagship convertible. You can find both models of the ASUS Chromebook Flip C436 at the Chrome Shop via the link below.

ASUS Chromebook Flip C436 at Chrome Shop