ASUS Chromebook Flip C436 Core i3 & i5 models both officially available

The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook was officially released to consumers today but that’s not the only Project Athena laptop to hit the shelves this week. After multiple “accidental” listings on Amazon, the ASUS Chromebook Flip C436 has officially arrived. This time, you can find the $999 Core i5 model at Amazon as well as ASUS direct. While the C436 didn’t quite deliver as well as we had hoped, it’s still a powerful and beautiful device that offers a premium experience and all the options you could want from a Chromebook.

The Core i5 version of the Flip C436 is technically the only one that is Project Athena certified. It comes equipped with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of NVMe storage. The $799 Core i3 gets you 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage which is still more power than the average Chromebook users are going to need. Both models feature a FullHD display, backlit keyboard and that very handy fingerprint sensor that makes logging in a breeze. The C436 also supports a USI stylus which is currently unavailable from ASUS but we’re hopeful that some third-party options will hit the market soon. You can find the Amazon and ASUS listings by heading to the Chrome Shop at the link below.

ASUS Chromebook Flip C436 on Chrome Shop