The Google Play Store will soon let you easily revoke permissions from an app developer

Google is continuing its efforts to increase consumer trust in developers by helping them showcase their commitment to user privacy and data ownership. In an Android Developers Blog post, Google announced that it will soon implement a new data deletion policy designed to “empower users with greater clarity and control over their in-app data.” This policy aims to give users more control over their data and how it is used by app developers without having to jump through a bunch of confusing hoops.

For apps that enable app account creation, developers will soon need to provide an option to initiate account and data deletion from within the app and online. This web requirement, which you will link in your Data safety form, is especially important so that a user can request account and data deletion without having to reinstall an app. Android Developers Blog

Under this new policy, devs will be required to provide a way for users to visit their Play Store app listing, scroll down to the Data Safety outline section, and click the “Data deletion” segment. This will take them to a link that leads to the developer’s website, where they can manually request the removal of their data from the app and from the provider’s database or server. App developers are required to provide the link for the method shown in the GIF above by December 7, 2023.

If they need an extension, they can get one through May 31, 2024, as the new policy is going into effect sometime around then. Deleting your data from an app may mean that the app can no longer provide all of the functionality necessary for the experience. App creators must also clearly explain why they need your data and what it will be used for so you can make an informed decision. This information is already outlined in the data safety section as well and prior to when you install an app or game.

The best part of this new policy is that users won’t even need to uninstall and reinstall an app to revoke permissions they accidentally gave. Sure, you can just go into your phone settings and toggle permissions, but this is different – it ensures that devs aren’t holding onto your personal information on their servers against your wishes.

