Android TV devices are about to get more affordable but there’s a catch

It’s fascinating to look back at the evolution of Google-based streaming devices. Android TV was once the newcomer, bringing a much-needed dose of intelligence to our living rooms. Now, Google has refined that platform into the more polished Google TV experience. But don’t count out Android TV just yet! Behind the scenes, Google is making some interesting changes that could lead to more affordable smart TVs and streaming devices for everyone.

A recently merged code change in the AOSP Gerrit shows that Google has been tinkering with Android TV’s hardware requirements, specifically the RAM. Previously, HD TVs needed at least 1.5GB of RAM to run Android TV, while 4K models required 2GB. But according to a recent report by Mishaal Rahman over at Android Authority, it looks like Google is lowering these requirements to 1GB for HD and 1.5GB for 4K TVs. This is a pretty big deal because it opens the door for manufacturers to create even cheaper Android TV devices.

So, why is Google relaxing the RAM requirements for Android TV devices? I’d say it’s likely part of a strategy to push Android TV into emerging markets where budget-friendly devices are king.

Interestingly, it looks like devices with Google TV – the newer interface that runs on devices like the new Google TV Streamer and Onn 4K Pro – will stick with its higher RAM requirements (2GB minimum). But this makes sense, as Google TV is positioned as a more premium experience with a focus on personalized recommendations and a sleek user interface. So moving forward, maybe Android TV will cater to the budget-conscious consumer and those in emerging markets, while Google TV will remain the go-to choice for anyone who wants a more feature-rich, premium experience.

It’s worth noting that this information comes from unnamed sources and code changes spotted in the Android Open Source Project (AOSP), so it’s not official confirmation from Google. However, it definitely paints an interesting picture of the future of Android TV. With this change, we could see a surge of new, affordable Android TV devices hitting the market, giving consumers even more choices!