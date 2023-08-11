Google working on a linking feature that lets you transfer your active phone call between devices

Per Nail Sadykov on X, an editor on the Google News Telegram channel (and later posted by Mishaal Rahman), Google seems to be working on an Apple-esque “Device Linking” feature that would allow you to seamlessly shift an active phone call between your phone and other devices, presumably a Chromebook. Anyone familiar with iPhones, Macs, and so forth will know this is already something they’ve had for years.

As seen in the screenshot below, the new screen called “Link Your Device” features a toggle for enabling and disabling the feature, as well as a toggle for “Call switching”. Below that, a list of devices under your Google account that you can swap to at will.

Near the bottom, we see a bit of text that reads “When you link this device and turn on Bluetooth, others may be able to see your device name and some other device information. Apps can also show you ways to share across devices.”

Obviously, as stated, a prompt will appear on your Chromebook or some other device (most certainly a Chromebook if I were to guess as a part of phone hub!), allow you to jump over with one tap, without dropping the call or the person on the other end.

As far as Internet Sharing goes, I’m not really sure how this would function any differently than a hotspot, which is already a part of Android and even the aforementioned Phone Hub. There’s currently no mention of when this will release, but my guess is that it could be a part of Android 14’s official post-rollout updates, which are called “Feature Drops”. let me know in the comments if you have any thoughts on this or have any way you can see yourself playing musical phones with a debt collector on the end of the line.

