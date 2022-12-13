Android 13 QPR2 Beta 1 is now available for those enrolled in the Beta program

Last week, Google announced the Android 13 December software update and Pixel feature drop, which was full of new features just in time to celebrate the holidays. Along with those updates came a PSA about when the right timing was for opting out of the beta program if that was something you were already thinking about, which happened to be last week when the QPR1 beta program ended.

This week, Google is announcing the launch of the Android 13 QPR2 beta program, which picks up where QPR1 left off and will introduce new platform features, bug fixes, and performance optimizations on a quarterly basis. The first of these releases, Android 13 QPR2 Beta 1 (T2B1.221118.006), includes all of the aforementioned releases plus the December 2022 security patches. The release notes list the below as some of the issues that are addressed by the update:

Android Platform The list of Recent apps sometimes becomes unresponsive if the screen orientation is changed while the list is open.

In some cases when entering and exiting Picture-in-picture (PiP) mode from an app after changing the screen orientation, the system Settings app crashes with a “Settings keeps stopping” message and then the system Settings app can’t be opened.

An issue with the System UI can sometimes cause the Home screen to become unresponsive. Google Apps After switching back to Normal video capture mode from Slow Motion mode in the Google Camera app, the app continues capturing slow-motion video if the capture speed was changed between 1/8x and 1/4x while in Slow Motion mode.

One important thing to note is that if you never unenrolled from the Android Beta Program and you are currently running the non-Beta public release that was pushed last week, you can still unenroll your device without having to wipe it, as long as you do not proceed with the QPR2 Beta 1 update. If you opt out of the program after installing the beta, your device will be wiped, so heed this warning to avoid any data loss.

Android 13 QPR2 Beta 1 can be installed over the air on Pixels 4a, 4a (5G), 5, 5a, 6, 6 Pro, 6a, 7, and 7 Pro by making sure your device is enrolled in the Android Beta for Pixel program. Once enrolled, after a few minutes, you will be able to update by going to Settings > System > System update > Check for update.

