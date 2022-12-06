Now is your chance to leave the Android 13 QPR1 beta before QPR2 begins

Following yesterday’s release of the Android 13 December update and Feature Drop for Pixel devices, an update has also been made available to bring Pixel phones running the Android 13 QPR1 Beta 3.1 that was released last month to match the same build number of the non-beta December update. This means that those currently on build T1B3.221003.008 (Beta) can safely update to build TQ1A.221205.011 (Stable) without any data loss.

The announcement was made yesterday via the r/android_beta Reddit community where it was essentially confirmed that the Android 13 QPR1 beta program has now concluded. If you have a Pixel 4a, 5, 5a, 6, 6 Pro, 6a, 7, 7 Pro series device enrolled in Android 13 QPR1 beta, watch for the over-the-air (OTA) update to a build starting with TQ1A.

Since this build is equal to the public December update, after installing it you can proceed with opting out of the beta program without having to wipe your data. This is basically the only window of opportunity you have to remove your device from the beta program before the next Android 13 QPR beta program begins next week, which will effectively be the Android 13 QPR2 beta.

Important: If you prefer to leave the beta program and return to the public stable track of Android 13, you have a window of opportunity to unenroll without wiping your device. Please update and install the official Android 13 December update released today (TQ1A) and then opt out of the program before installing the first Android 13 QPR2 beta update releasing next week. This will ensure your device will not get wiped during opt-out.

Beginning the week of December 12th, the Android 13 beta program will continue with Quarterly Platform Releases (QPRs). If you maintain your enrollment in the beta program, you will automatically get Android 13 QPR2 Beta 1 without further action on your part. However, if you wanted out of the program, and you fail to opt out this week, you will need to remain on the beta program until March unless you are willing to proceed with the data wipe that will be required after QPR2 is installed.

