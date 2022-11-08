Android 13 QPR1 Beta 3.1 now available for Pixel devices as a “minor update”

Google has announced the release of Android 13 QPR1 Beta 3.1 (T1B3.221003.008), which includes the security patch for the month of November for Pixel devices, as well as the most recent bug fixes and optimizations to improve speed and reliability.

Those who are not familiar with the QPR betas and how they differ from developer previews and regular betas should know that the QPR builds are safe for general use and include “the next round of bug fixes and improvements to stability and performance.” Additionally, the QPR builds include user-facing features that are typically rolled out to Pixel devices as part of Feature Drops. Although the below list of fixes is quite extensive, this release is being officially called a “minor update” to Android 13 QPR1 Beta 3:

Fixed a platform issue that caused apps to crash when they were using a MediaSession to handle input from hardware media playback buttons. (Issue #251798994, Issue #252665746, Issue #251381423, Issue #251513135, Issue #255500998)

Fixed issues where a device’s GPU drivers sometimes caused the system UI to freeze during normal device use.

Fixed an issue where Pixel phones sometimes displayed an incorrect “Missed call” notification instead of “Call answered on another device” when the call was answered remotely by Pixel Watch (in untethered mode).

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the Google Camera app to crash.

Fixed an issue that prevented Google Assistant from being activated by hotword on some devices.

Fixed an issue that prevented motion-based gestures, such as “Lift to check phone” or “Flip to Shhh”, from working on some devices.

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused artifacts to display when recording or viewing video on some devices.

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the Google Camera app to launch slowly.

Fixed an issue for Pixel 6a devices that sometimes caused the CarrierSettings to crash when inserting a SIM card.

Fixed that issue that prevented the “Go to browser” option in the notification shade from working while using an instant app.

Three betas of Android 13 QPR1 were planned, so this would make this the last beta, with a stable release expected next month. It is unclear if we will be receiving any more minor updates to Beta 3 from here until then. However, If you are interested in participating, Beta 3 can be installed over-the-air on the Pixels 4a, 4a (5G), 5, 5a, 6, 6 Pro, 6a, 7, and 7 Pro by enrolling your device on the Android Beta for Pixel program. Once enrolled, after a few minutes, you will be able to update by going to Settings > System > System update > Check for update.

