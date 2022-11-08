Pixel Android 13 November update rolls out with possible fix to one annoying Pixel 7 bug

Yesterday, Google announced via their blog that the monthly Android 13 Pixel software update for November 2022 is now rolling out to all Pixel devices. Since the first official release of Android 13, this will be the third security patch that has been made available for Pixel phones. This update will be the first that skips the Pixel 4 and 4XL models, as those devices are now considered End of Life. Those running the QPR1 Beta are also getting an update that you can read about here.

All supported Pixel devices will receive an update to the 2022-11-05 patch level, which addresses bug fixes and improvements. One of these is the optimization of thermal management on the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, which I’m hoping addresses the issue of these devices getting too hot when using the camera outdoors for long periods of time. According to the notes on the fix log, it appears that the Pixel 7 series does tend to use more battery via the display. Below is a detailed list of the fixes:

Battery & Charging

• Fix for issue causing increased power consumption while certain apps installed on Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro & Pixel 6a. Display & Graphics

• Fix for issue occasionally causing green display flicker in in certain conditions on Pixel 7 and 7 Pro.

• Optimizations for display power consumption to improve thermal performance in certain conditions on Pixel 7 and 7 Pro. System

• Fix for issue occasionally causing Photos app to crash when using certain editing features on Pixel 7 and 7 Pro.

This update is currently available for Pixel models 4a, 4a (5G), 5, 5a (5G), 6, 6a, 6 Pro, 7, and 7 Pro. The rollout will continue over the next week in phases, so if your eligible device doesn’t show the update available yet, you may just need to wait a few more days. However, once the OTA (over-the-air) update becomes available for your device, you will receive a notification.

Newsletter Signup