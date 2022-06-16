Android 13 Beta 3.2 patch rolling out now to Pixel devices

A new Android 13 Beta patch is out today (Beta 3.2 – Build TPB3.220610.004), which includes stability improvements and addresses some software bugs. The patch comes after a minor release last week (Beta 3.1) that returned some users’ missing Android Beta Feedback app. Here are the bug fixes included in this build:

Issues resolved with Android 13 Beta 3.2 ​ Fixed an issue where the back gesture wasn’t working in some apps. Fixed an issue where the At a glance settings page would collapse inconsistently when scrolling. Fixed an issue where some apps would crash instantly on opening. Fixed an issue where the microphone would turn on and off unexpectedly during unrelated use of the device. Fixed an issue where the Google Photos app would crash frequently.

Now that Android 13 has reached the Platform Stability milestone, bug fixes like what this patch addresses must be patched as soon as possible. At this stage in the process, Developers should have already started all the final compatibility testing for their apps and prepare to release their compatible versions soon. Beta 3 is the penultimate beta release before the final build gets pushed to all users.

The update is rolling out via OTA (over-the-air) on supported Pixel devices (Pixel 4, 4a, 5, 5a, 6, and 6 Pro series) enrolled in the Android Beta Program. You can check for the update by going to Settings > System > System updates. Those already running a developer preview of Android 13 will automatically get this and future updates.