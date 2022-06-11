Android 13 Beta 3 and 3.1 released just two days apart

On Wednesday, Google announced the release of Android 13 Beta 3 for Pixel phones, marking the Platform Stability milestone for Android 13 in general. Simply said, the release had already reached a point where Developers needed to start all the final compatibility testing for their apps and prepare to release their compatible versions soon. This is the penultimate beta release before the final build gets pushed to all users.

The beta release (build TPB3.220513.017) targeted a couple of stability issues and a new copy/paste behavior where the system displays a visual confirmation when content is added to the clipboard. This additional widget makes it easier for users to know that copying has been successful and provides a way to edit what is in the clipboard. Furthermore, it appears that the widget will gain the capability to share and send cross-device down the line.

However, only two days later, Beta 3.1 (build TPB3.220513.017.B1) was released. This minor patch addressed one thing only — the sudden disappearance of the Android Beta Feedback app for some users. It is unclear what percentage of users were affected by this bug, but being that this is a beta release where feedback is encouraged, it was enough that this patch was needed right away. Below is a list of the issues resolved with Beta 3 and Beta 3.1:

Issues resolved with Android 13 Beta 3 ​ Fixed an issue where unlocking the phone with a fingerprint while Always On Display was active would sometimes cause the entire screen to be tinted green temporarily.

Fixed an issue on Pixel devices where swiping on the all apps search result page would sometimes cause the Pixel Launcher to crash. Issues resolved with Android 13 Beta 3.1 ​ This minor update to Android 13 Beta 3 fixes an issue where the Android Beta Feedback app was not available on Android 13 Beta 3 in some cases.

The update is rolling out via OTA (over-the-air) on supported Pixel devices (Pixel 4, 4a, 5, 5a, 6, and 6 Pro series) enrolled in the Android Beta Program. You can check for the update by going to Settings > System > System updates. Those already running a developer preview of Android 13 will automatically get this and future updates.