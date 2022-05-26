Android 13 Beta 2.1 patch rolling out now with bug fixes for Pixel phones

Android 13 began its public beta exactly a month ago, giving Android enthusiasts an early look at the new features the new iteration of the OS has to offer. These features include new notification permissions, a brand new photo picker, more support for themed app icons, improved localization, and more language support. Beta 2 followed two weeks later with a proper announcement at Google I/O and a call for Developers to start getting their apps ready for what’s to come.

However, as it usually goes for Beta releases, a few bugs appeared that were detrimental to the Pixel experience, such as not being able to find apps when using the search bar — also affecting the Android 12 QPR3 beta — or random system crashes. As a result, a minor patch (build TPBB.220414.018) has been released today, coming in at 15.35 MB, which includes the below stability improvements and bug fixes:

• Fixed an issue where typing in the search bar resulted in a blank list of suggestions. • Fixed an issue where devices would crash and restart when turning on hotspot. • Fixed an issue where a continuous call dialing sound could be heard in the background during a phone call. • Fixed an issue where devices would crash and restart after disconnecting from Android Auto.

The update is rolling out via OTA (over-the-air) on supported Pixel devices (Pixel 4, 4a, 5, 5a, 6, and 6 Pro series) enrolled in the Android Beta Program. You can check for the update by going to Settings > System > System updates. Those already running a developer preview of Android 13 will automatically get this and future updates.