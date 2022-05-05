Android 12 QPR3 Beta 3 available now for Pixel phones

The third and final Beta build of Android 12 QPR3 (Quarterly Platform Release) was released yesterday and is rolling out to eligible Pixel devices via an OTA (over-the-air) update. Beta 3 (S3B1.220420.005) includes May’s Pixel security patch and additional bug fixes.

For those not aware, the Android 12 QPR Beta program was launched in March as a way to deploy beta builds that are suitable for general use quarterly. These builds normally include the latest feature drops and patches ahead of time. The program is exclusive to Pixel phones as old as the Pixel 4 to as new as the Pixel 6 Pro. The following issues have been resolved in Android 12 QPR3 Beta 3:

• Fixed an issue on Pixel 6 Pro devices where a white line sometimes flashed on the screen after waking up a device that was not configured to always display time and other info on the lock screen. • Fixed various issues to improve call quality and connectivity. • Fixed a keystore issue that caused the NHS COVID-19 app to crash when launching. Android Developers

The Android 12 QPR3 beta program ends in June, and Beta 3 is the last beta build. Beta users will receive the final stable public QPR update in June. Those already running an Android 12 QPR beta can check for this update by going to Settings > System > System updates on their Pixel device. Those who wish to update to the Android 13 Beta instead without wiping their device should do so now by following the instructions here and NOT applying the Android 12 Beta update. Otherwise, you’ll have to wait until Android 13 Beta 2 releases.

If you are not enrolled in the beta and would like to try it out, you can do so at g.co/androidbeta. Keep in mind that although acceptable and stable enough to use as a daily driver, it is a beta build, so problems can always occur.