Google releases Android 13 Beta 1 for eligible Pixel devices

Google announced yesterday the release of the first Beta for Android 13, which can be installed on eligible Pixel devices. The Developer Preview versions of Android 13 have been around since early February, giving Developers a look into this iteration of Android’s core themes of privacy, security, developer productivity, and tablet and large screen support.

Android 13 Beta 1 includes new notification permission, photo picker, themed app icons, improved localization and language support, and more. Additional features and improvements will be made available as we move through the beta cycle. We’ll have more to share at Google I/O, coming up on May 11-12, so please save the date! r/android_beta

The brand new beta (build TPB1.220310.029) is available on supported Pixel devices (Pixel 4, 4a, 5, 5a, 6, and 6 Pro series) by enrolling in the Android Beta Program to get the update over the air. Once enrolled, you can check for the update by going to Settings > System > System updates. Those already running a developer preview of Android 13 will automatically get this and future updates.

Updating from Android 12 Beta to Android 13 Beta without wiping

If you’re currently enrolled in the Android 12 QPR beta, you will continue to receive Android 12 QPR3 beta releases until June. However, if you want to update to Android 13 Beta 1 without having to wipe your device, you can do so by first visiting the Android Beta Program page, finding your device, and choosing to “Opt out” of the Android 12 Beta Program.

You will receive a warning letting you know that your device will revert to the latest stable public release. However, you will not be downgraded as long as you don’t go to your phone’s settings and check for an update. THIS IS VERY IMPORTANT. If you go back and check for updates on your phone before enrolling back in the Beta program, your phone’s data will be wiped.

Next, immediately refresh the main page of the Android Beta Program website, and you should now see your device still listed but stating that it is no longer enrolled. Go ahead and click on “Opt in,” which should then give you a choice of which Beta Program you want to enroll in. Select the Android 13 Beta program, agree to the terms, then confirm. You will now be able to update by going to Settings > System > System updates.

As usual, enrolling in the Android Beta Program and installing any Beta build is not recommended for your daily driver, as these builds usually have issues that still need to be worked through. Some of the known issues with this beta are documented on this page, so you know what to expect. However, I am looking forward to checking out the new features, especially the improvements for the themed app icons and the updated photo picker.