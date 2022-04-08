Android 12 QPR3 Beta 2 available now for Pixel phones

The second beta of the Android 12 QPR3 (Quarterly Platform Release) was released yesterday and announced by Google on the r/android_beta subreddit. This release (S3B1.220318.003) follows the initial release plus an interim patch targeting the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. However, it includes the latest April monthly release changes and security patches, as well as additional bug fixes and optimizations to performance and stability.

For those not aware, the Android 12 QPR Beta program was launched last month as a way to deploy beta builds that are suitable for general use quarterly. These builds normally include the latest feature drops and patches ahead of time. The program is exclusive to Pixel phones as old as the Pixel 4 to as new as the Pixel 6 Pro. The following issues have been resolved in Android 12 QPR3 Beta 2:

Fixed issues that caused a high pitch noise during phone calls on some devices. (Issue #224716473)

Fixed an issue that caused the bottom of the Google Maps UI to be cut off at the bottom of the screen on some devices. (Issue #223688137)

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the Google Messages app to fail to send a message that was sourced by scanning a QR code.

We fixed an issue that caused the Google Phone app to crash after using the back gesture while searching.

As usual, if you are already enrolled in the Android 12 Beta Program and are running an existing Android 12 beta, you should automatically receive an over-the-air (OTA) update to the latest version. You can check manually by going to Settings > System > System updates. If you are not enrolled in the beta and would like to try it out, you can do so at g.co/androidbeta. Keep in mind that although acceptable and stable enough to use as a daily driver, it is a beta build, so problems can always occur.