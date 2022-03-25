Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro get their first QPR Beta bug fix release

If you have perchance read my tireless tirade on how disappointed I have been at the handling of the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro monthly security updates and feature drops, then you probably know that I jumped the gun when the Quarterly Platform Release beta was announced. This was my perhaps desperate attempt at bypassing the monthly update delays and hopefully even getting to early beta test a new feature or two. What can I say? I like to live life on the cutting edge.

While my journey into QPR beta territory has been mostly uneventful so far without many issues to report, it looks like that was not the case for everyone. As a result, the Android 12 QPR Beta 1.1 patch started rolling out yesterday for the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro with bug fixes to address the below:

• Fixed some issues that caused excessive battery drain. • Improved call quality related to issues like Issue #224716473 that caused a high pitch noise during phone calls on some devices. Although we’re still investigating the root cause of this and similar issues, we’re planning additional improvements for future beta releases.

Furthermore, with this patch, Google has addressed some users’ issues of not being able to opt out of the Beta Program, which made it impossible to receive the stable public update. It should be noted, though, that opting out at this time will cause a data wipe on your device, so proceed with caution. Google also has a contingency plan to make sure this doesn’t happen again in the future, stating:

For future beta releases, we will ensure that all beta devices (Pixel 4, 4a, 5, 5a, 6, 6 Pro series) receive each official stable release to the public so you can opt out without a data wipe for a limited time until you apply the next beta update. The next stable public release will be in June. Android Beta Reddit Community

Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro devices already enrolled in the Android 12 Beta program should automatically receive an OTA update to QPR3 Beta 1.1, while older supported Pixel devices will stay in the Beta 1 build until the Beta 2 release. Go to Settings > System > System updates to check for this new update, but keep in mind that this is Beta software, and issues can always occur.