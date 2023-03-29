Amazon trumps the Google Store with extra savings on the Pixel Watch

As you may have heard, Google is running a Spring Sale on pretty much every Pixel device on the market. You can pick up these deals at the Google Store, Best Buy, Amazon and a number of other authorized retailers. You can pick up a solid $50 savings on either the Wi-Fi or LTE models at any of these stores. Over in the UK, the savings equates to a £40 or £50 discount depending on the model you purchase.

At that price, the Pixel Watch is a no-brainer in my humble opinion. However, you can save even more if you’re okay with buying your Pixel Watch from Amazon and there’s really no reason not to. The Pixel Watch on Amazon and Amazon UK is currently discounted just like everywhere else but… There are some extra savings to be had if you buy the right version of the watch. For example, the Polished Silver LTE version with the Charcoal band is $67 off retail and the highly sought after Champagne and Hazel LTE model is a whopping £100 off on the Amazon UK website.

The extra savings may not be astronomical but the money you pocket can pay for a month or two of data if you pick up the LTE version. Oh, and don’t worry about returns or anything like that. These Amazon deals are official Google Store listings and are backed by the same guarantees you get when you buy a Google product from an authorized retailer. Check out all the buying options over on the Chrome Shop at the link below.