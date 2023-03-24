Unleash the trifecta: Pixel Watch, Pixel Buds, and Pixel Phone deals you can’t miss!

Robby already highlighted some very solid deals on Google’s Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones but those aren’t the only Pixel devices currently enjoying some savory discounts. As far as the phones are concerned, you can save as much as $300 on a new Pixel if you pick one up at Best Buy and activate it today on your existing phone plan. No trades, no contract. Just big savings. If you’re looking for the Pixel experience on a shoestring budget, the Pixel 6a is down to a ridiculous $249. Want the full flagship package? Take up to $300 off the formidable Pixel 7 Pro and score the best smartphone of 2022 for only $599.

Pixel Watch

I stand behind my sentiment that Google’s Pixel Watch is the best overall WearOS device on the market. Others may disagree and that’s totally fine but there’s no denying that Google’s first gen wearable gets a ton of things right and looks impeccably beautiful while doing it. Google isn’t resting on the watch’s laurels, either. New features continue to arrive as Google refines the Pixel Watch experience and the gorgeous smart watch just keeps getting better with age. The Pixel Watch is a bit on the pricey side but right now, you can score a $50 discount on the LTE and Wi-Fi only models which makes it a very solid price any way you slice it.

Pixel Buds

Like the Pixel Watch, Google’s in-ear audio hardware has aged quite well. With new features and refining updates that have brought them to a place where they are worth recommending and their premium price. This week, you can pick up the premium Pixel Buds Pro with Fast Pair, noise cancellation, water resistance, spatial audio and much more for only $149, a fifty dollar savings. If you’re looking for something a little more basic, the Pixel Buds A-Series are marked down to $79, a twenty dollar discount. Either way you go, you’re getting great Google hardware at a very respectable price.

With Google’s new Pixel Fold, Pixel 7a and a bit later, the Pixel 8 series on the horizon, we’ll likely see more of these deals as the days pass. That said, these deals make it very easy to jump into a new device with no chance of buyer’s remorse. If you prefer to purchase directly from the maker, you can find many of these same deals over on the Google Store at the link below.