Amazon is offering ex-Stadia users a new cloud to call home with two free months of Luna [USA]

Now that Google Stadia is gone but not forgotten, refugees from the defunct cloud gaming platform are desperately seeking a new place to call home. Sure, they could go back to lengthy download and update times via traditional PC or console gaming, but most of them still have the desire to see cloud gaming permeate culture in a more impactful way.

With that, Nvidia GeForce NOW recently partnered with Bungie to help Stadia users bring their Destiny 2 Guardians over to its service so they could continue from where they left off on their adventures. Now, Amazon is taking a similar approach to intaking these Stadia refugees by offering two free months of Luna – its very own cloud gaming service.

Truth be told, this offer is for any new user to the platform, but Stadians will likely gravitate toward it given the blow they suffered this past week. Amazon traditionally offers just a seven-day trial, so getting 60 days, or two free months is pretty wild and should be plenty of time to vet it and see if it’s a viable replacement for you.

These days, you might need more than a 7-day trial to explore what we have to offer. Play now with 2 months free: https://t.co/42zp9050sY. Terms apply. pic.twitter.com/LLBmhut0AE — Amazon Luna (@amazonluna) January 24, 2023

Luna announced the limited-time offer on its Twitter account a few days ago, so click through and claim it if you wish! One important note, however, is that the service is only available in the United States at this time, which comes as no surprise to international users, who are accustomed to being left out of things by big tech stationed in the states.

Amazon Luna offers a little over 200 games with no downloads – just click and play. I’ve noticed that it’s a great service for family time as it has many family-oriented titles in its lineup. Should you claim the free offer and once that two months expires, you will then be charged $9.99 USD per month thereafter if you remain subscribed.

