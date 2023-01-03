We may not yet have Google+ADT devices, but there’s now an ADT app to control Nest products

While I and others who’ve invested in Google’s Nest Secure security system sit in disappointment that no new replacement for the dated and abandoned technology exists or is being hinted at, both companies are tight-lipped about their partnership.

Having promised to pair with one of the oldest and most trusted brands of experts in the home security space, we’re now two years into the announcement of their tag teaming with almost nothing to show for it. Sure, Nest installation services are now offered by ADT and have been for the past almost 12 months, and Google itself announced a few months ago that it was dumping another $150 million into its partnership with them, but I was under the impression we would receive a new line of products that fully integrated both brands and their strengths. The safety and trustworthiness of ADT with the smarts of Google and Assistant.

Today, we caught wind of more integration efforts by ADT – more ways to manage and use your Google Nest devices with its ecosystem. The ADT+ app lets you do just that. Instead of installing and viewing your Nest cameras and thermostats yourself or through the core app, you will be able to install this new experience (which goes live in February) and get setup instructions, direct camera and temperature controls, and more.

You’ll, of course, be able to maintain your ADT-branded base, keypad, door and window motion sensors, and so on, but by adding your Google Nest products into the mix, I think the company hopes to simplify your smart home further.

If you want my very unpopular gut feeling that’s not substantiated or backed by legitimate fact, I say that we’re seeing the very beginnings of a decade-long partnership with ADT that will end in Google buying them out (They’ve already invested $450 million and own a 7% stake) and killing off the Nest brand entirely.

Google can’t do security like it thought it could, and as a Nest Secure owner, I can tell you that confidently. I believe we’ll see ADT be treated like YouTube, in that it keeps its name and brand pretty much forever, but is then controlled and changed based on Google’s whims. I could be completely wrong, and that’s okay, but I’m just sharing what I feel in my bones based on Google’s track record and current events surrounding its Nest branding.

