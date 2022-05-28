Adaptive Charging for ChromeOS learns your battery habits: Now available in Canary

All the way back in January, we reported on a new ‘Adaptive Charging’ feature for Chromebooks. Essentially, Google wants to bring the same intelligent capability from Pixel and Android for your device to learn your battery usage and charging habits to its laptops. At the time, it was just a Chromium repository commit, but now, it’s available as a feature on ChromeOS Canary!

According to our friend C2 Productions on Twitter, you can see below that the feature can be enabled with a developer flag. Doing so will reveal and ‘Adaptive charging’ option in the Settings app of your Chromebook. The description states that Adaptive charging “Extends battery life by keeping your battery around 80%”, and that “Battery will fully charge before you typically disconnect from power.

FIRST LOOK : ChromeOS Canary now has adaptive charging. @9to5Google found a code pointing this out.

Now, ChromeOS has this feature with the below Flag enabled.

The details are given in the picture below

Again, when you plug your device into a power source, it should charge overnight and be at 100% by the time you typically unplug it in the morning. Ideally, your battery should not need to trickle charge or stay at 100% for longer than necessary to avoid degradation. Adaptive Charging sees to it that it’s ready at the moment you need it, so long as your habits are generally the same or similar each day.

Unfortunately, clicking the ‘Learn more’ link on the Settings page lead C2 Productions to a blocked page, but it’s likely that this will eventually lead to a Google Chromebook Support page for the those who want to learn more about how the feature works and get troubleshooting steps for it when it officially launches. As with all Canary channel features, these usually hit the Stable out-of-the-box experience much later, so for now, just know that we’re finally able to go hands-on with it!